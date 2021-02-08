NBA Power Rankings: Lakers Near Top Spot, but New No. 1 Emerges

0 of 30

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A lot happened in the NBA this week.

The league and the NBPA agreed to an All-Star Game in Atlanta, and a few stars, including LeBron James, were less than enthusiastic. COVID-19 protocols pulled Kevin Durant off the court, leading to a few #Free7 tweets from the Brooklyn Nets superstar.

On the court, the NBA put forth some fun games. Stephen Curry went for 57, and Nikola Jokic put up a career-high 50 points, both of which came in losing efforts. A battle between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics went down to the wire. The Detroit Pistons nearly shocked the Los Angeles Lakers in a double-overtime thriller.

Speaking of the Pistons, they made a move to free up time for the youngsters while the New York Knicks aimed for the playoffs in Year 1 of the new regime. Expect even more trade rumors to begin floating around soon. Almost every team has hit the 20-game mark and has a feel for what it needs.