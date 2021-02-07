    Super Bowl Halftime Show 2021: Twitter Reacts to The Weeknd's Performance

    The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Unless you live in Central Florida, Super Bowl LV probably hasn't made for great viewing so far.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers grabbed a 21-6 halftime lead Sunday, while the Kansas City Chiefs gained 124 total yards while racking 95 yards in penalties. In short, The Weeknd's performance couldn't have been better timed in Tampa, Florida.

    Before halftime got underway, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo asked a question that should be at the forefront of everybody's mind:

    The halftime show usually features a special guest or two. In the case of last year, it had two headline acts with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

    On Sunday, the stage belonged to The Weeknd, who ran through a medley of his biggest hits. He opened with quite the entrance:

    At one point, The Weeknd entered the stage that had been erected inside Raymond James Stadium. It made for arresting visuals but may not have been for everybody:

    For those who were familiar with the artist's aesthetic, the show didn't disappoint:

    In the long history of Super Bowl halftime performances, The Weeknd probably didn't surpass Prince, who is widely regarded for having set the gold standard at Super Bowl XLI.

    Football fans across the spectrum can agree it was at least better than the first half.

