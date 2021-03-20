    Xavier Rhodes Reportedly Re-Signs with Colts on 1-Year Contract

    Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) drops into coverage during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
    Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts and free-agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes have agreed to a new contract. 

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Rhodes will sign a one-year contract to remain in Indianapolis. 

    Rhodes spent last season with the Colts, recording 42 tackles and two interceptions. He spent his first seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he made three Pro Bowls.

    The 2020 season was largely a return to form for Rhodes, who earned a 76.3 grade from Pro Football Focus

    "Xavier had a heck of a year. Really bought into what we are doing. I give [cornerbacks coach] Jonathan Gannon a lot of credit for that. He had a relationship with Xavier from Minnesota," Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters in January. "Xavier worked and bought into everything we are doing."

    Ballard said the team planned on waiting out the free-agency period to see whether they would bring Rhodes back and apparently gave him the best offer on the market. 

    The Colts have a familiarity with Rhodes and know he can be a missing piece to their secondary, someone who can step in and more than capably cover WR2s or even go against WR1s in case of injury. While it's unlikely he'll ever reach Pro Bowl form again, Rhodes is a strong addition at a relative bargain. 

