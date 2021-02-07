Super Bowl Quarter Score 2021: Chiefs vs. Bucs 3rd-Quarter Update and Recap

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Halfway through Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs dug a deep hole for themselves, mostly because of penalties. They committed eight infractions, which cost them 95 yards. The reigning champions started the third quarter with the ball and tried to chip away at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 21-6 lead at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

On the first play of the quarter, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire recorded the Chiefs' biggest gain of the game on a 26-yard run:

Patrick Mahomes completed a pass to tight end Travis Kelce for eight yards, and then the Chiefs went right back to Edwards-Helaire, who had another strong run for 10 yards.

Despite that inspiring start to the third quarter, Kansas City's offense stalled again. On 3rd-and-7, linebacker Lavonte David broke up a pass for Kelce across the middle. The Chiefs settled for a 52-yard field goal:

While the Chiefs settled for another field goal, the Buccaneers went for the jugular. Tom Brady hit tight end Rob Gronkowski in stride for 25 yards. Running back Leonard Fournette finished off the drive on a 27-yard touchdown run. Guard Ali Marpet sealed a key block on the play:

The Chiefs didn't have an answer for the Buccaneers on the ensuing drive. Mahomes threw a pass to wideout Tyreek Hill, but Mike Edwards tipped the ball, and rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. came down with the interception. The turnover set Tampa Bay up on Kansas City's 45-yard line:

In a rare offensive miscue, Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen fired a snap above Brady's head. Tampa Bay took a 15-yard loss and kicked a 52-yard field goal.

Minus an errant snap, Tampa Bay had a flawless third quarter, putting immense pressure on the reigning champions going into the final quarter in regulation.

Score: Bucs 31, Chiefs 9