    Taylor Moton, Panthers Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $72M Contract Extension

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJuly 15, 2021
    Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    Offensive tackle Taylor Moton is staying with the Carolina Panthers for the long haul after agreeing to a four-year, $72 million extension Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Moton will reportedly receive $43 million guaranteed at signing.

    Jason B. Hirschhorn @by_JBH

    Only six offensive tackles have a higher average annual value than Taylor Moton when this becomes official, and all but one plays on the left side. https://t.co/LnxSwnTvow

    The Panthers originally placed the franchise tag on him in March.

    The second-round pick in 2017 has been a mainstay in the Panthers lineup, starting all 16 games in each of the last three seasons and remaining on the field for more than 90 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps during that stretch, per Pro Football Reference

    Spotrac projected Moton's market value at $19.8 million per year. The final valuation wasn't off by too much, as he'll be getting $18 million annually.

    According to Pro Football Focus, it will be money well spent: 

    "Moton has been one of the most consistently productive tackles in the NFL, ranking in the top 12 in WAR over the last three seasons. Moton's comps include some of the best at the position, such as players like Green Bay‘s David Bakhtiari. ...

    "Moton's 2020 play is seen as close to his ceiling going forward, as it would be unprecedented for tackles to keep up that level of WAR for a sustained period. Moton has a higher floor than most at the position, and at 26 years old, he should be able to sign a long-term deal."

    Now locked in with the Panthers long term, Moton will put that contract to work doing his best to protect quarterback Sam Darnold and improve the offensive line. 

