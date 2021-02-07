Check Out the Luxury Plane Peyton Manning, Son Marshall Took to Super Bowl

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Newly inducted Hall of Famer Peyton Manning flew to Super Bowl LV in style.

Former teammate Brandon Stokley posted pictures of Manning and his son, Marshall, in the private plane they took to Tampa, Florida, on Friday.

The former Colts and Broncos quarterback was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first time on the ballot Saturday. He was joined by Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Alan Faneca and John Lynch among the modern-day candidates who received enshrinement.

"I'm honored and humbled and have great respect for the people that have played the game," Manning told Fox59's Mike Chappell.

Manning was a clear first-ballot Hall of Famer, finishing his NFL career with 71,940 passing yards and 539 touchdowns against 251 interceptions.