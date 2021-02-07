    Check Out the Luxury Plane Peyton Manning, Son Marshall Took to Super Bowl

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021

    Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning walks to the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    Newly inducted Hall of Famer Peyton Manning flew to Super Bowl LV in style.

    Former teammate Brandon Stokley posted pictures of Manning and his son, Marshall, in the private plane they took to Tampa, Florida, on Friday.

    The former Colts and Broncos quarterback was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first time on the ballot Saturday. He was joined by Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Alan Faneca and John Lynch among the modern-day candidates who received enshrinement.

    "I'm honored and humbled and have great respect for the people that have played the game," Manning told Fox59's Mike Chappell

    Manning was a clear first-ballot Hall of Famer, finishing his NFL career with 71,940 passing yards and 539 touchdowns against 251 interceptions. 

