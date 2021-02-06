Walter Payton Man of the Year 2020-21: Award Winner, Voting Results and Reaction

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year for the 2020 season.

"During each of his nine years with the Seahawks, Russell could have been the team's nominee for Man of the Year," the Seahawks wrote in explaining his nomination. "No player has consistently done more good in the community, day in and day out, than Russell. The information shared in this nomination is evidence the breadth and scope of Russell's commitment to affecting positive change in the community."

