Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021: Complete List of NFL Inductees to Canton

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

As the NFL celebrated the top performers from the 2020 season, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its newest inductees.

Fifteen finalists were selected from the modern era on Jan. 5, and three candidates came through the Coach, Contributor and Senior categories.

From that group, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Drew Pearson, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, John Lynch, Tom Flores and Peyton Manning will now be getting a bust in Canton, Ohio.

Here's a brief overview for the legends who will be entering the Hall.