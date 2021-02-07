Super Bowl Performers 2021: List of National Anthem, Halftime Show Entertainment

Amy Harris/Associated Press

Putting on a Super Bowl halftime show is a mammoth undertaking in any year, but especially so in 2021, when the NFL tries to put on a Big Game that resembles those of years past in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are already many things that will be different about Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. For one, only 25,000 fans will be in attendance, inclusive of 7,500 vaccinated health care workers hailing primarily from central Florida. It will make Super Bowl LV the least attended Super Bowl in history.

For another, this is the first time a team will be playing a Super Bowl in its own stadium. (It must be nice to be Tom Brady!)

As for the halftime show, that too will look a lot different this year. To minimize the number of crew and the time needed to set up the stage, rather than hold the performance on the field as is customary, The Weeknd will instead perform in a section of the stands.

All the entertainers who will be involved in Super Bowl LV are listed below.

Super Bowl Performers 2021

Pregame concert performer: Miley Cyrus will headline the TikTok Tailgate concert to be held in the afternoon prior to kickoff, portions of which will be aired live during CBS' pregame show. The full concert will be streamed on TikTok.

"America the Beautiful" performer: R&B singer H.E.R.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" performers: Country music singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan

Original poem recitation: National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who recited a poem at the inauguration ceremony of president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, will recite an original poem during the coin toss ceremony in honor of its three honorary captains: Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin.

Halftime performance headliner: Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd

Special guests during the halftime show are often kept a secret for as long as possible. But this year, there simply may not be a way to accommodate surprise performers because of COVID-19-related restrictions.

During an interview with NFL Network, The Weeked said there would be no special guests joining him during his performance.

Super Bowl executive producer Jesse Collins, however, hinted otherwise.

"Yeah, maybe there will be cameos, but we can't say what he's doing," Collins told Entertainment Tonight. "It's definitely a very special show. You've just got to watch and see what happens."

A Billboard article in January said the Weeknd's halftime set would last for 24 minutes. However, The Weeknd's reps later denied that report and said that the show will run between 12-13 minutes long.

Given that the average length of a Weeknd song is somewhere between three and four minutes, that doesn't leave a lot of time to hear all the hits you may want to, from "Starboy" to "The Hills" to "In Your Eyes" to, of course, "Blinding Lights"—the song the NFL and TikTok simply will not let us forget.

With kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET, expect to hear the pregame ceremony songs shortly beforehand and for The Weeknd to take the halftime stage around 8 p.m. ET.