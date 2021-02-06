NFL Honors 2021: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Coverage, Final Predictions

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

For the third straight year, comedian Steve Harvey will serve up laughs as the host for the NFL Honors, now in its 10th year.

The show will be held virtually Saturday on CBS as the appetizer to get football fans ready for the main course, Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The two-hour ceremony was pretaped, so there's a chance that some of the award winners might leak before the broadcast, but hopefully that won't take away from the night's entertainment.

During the show, the Associated Press awards for the NFL regular season like MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year will be handed out.

Additionally, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be announced. Not surprisingly, Peyton Manning is a shoo-in to get in, but viewers will have to tune in to see if other finalists like Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson will join him in Canton.

Here's how to watch the show and a few predictions for top awards.

2021 NFL Honors TV Information

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Predictions for Top Awards

NFL MVP: Aaron Rodgers

For most of the early regular season, Patrick Mahomes was the runaway favorite for this award.

But as the year progressed, Aaron Rodgers closed the gap by logging some of the most impressive statistics ever recorded at the quarterback position.

The 37-year-old signal-caller led the Green Bay Packers to the best record in the NFC (13-3) and took them to the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers fell short of the Super Bowl, but Rodgers led the league in passing touchdowns (48) with only five interceptions. He also had an insane 121.5 quarterback rating and a league-best 70.7 completion percentage.

He came in seventh in passing yards (4,299), but that won't dim the luster of his career year under center.

Offensive Player of the Year: Derrick Henry

If a wrecking ball were a person, it would be Derrick Henry.

The Tennessee Titans' running back bowled over defenders all season long for a league-leading 2,027 rushing yards.

To put that into perspective, Henry is only the eighth rusher in NFL history to eclipse that 2,000-yard mark in a single season.

He also led all running backs with 17 touchdowns on the ground.

There's an argument that Henry should be a top contender for MVP, but it's a long shot considering the years Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes had.

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt

It's not every day that football fans get a chance to see little brother beat big brother.

Back in September, T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers took down his big brother, J.J. Watt, and the Houston Texans, 28-21, and it was the youngest Watt who shined brightest that day, logging a sack on Deshaun Watson and two tackles for loss.

Now, the youngest Watt has a chance to outshine big brother again by taking home the Defensive Player of the Year Award his sibling has won three times.

Aaron Donald is always a favorite to win it, and he's at the top of some lists to win it again this year, but there are plenty of reasons why Watt should take home the trophy this time. He led the NFL in sacks (15) and tackles for loss (23) and had an impressive 41 quarterback hits, all superior numbers to Donald's.

Donald is dominant for the Los Angeles Rams, but Watt is just as disruptive for the Steelers, and big brother believes he should win it.

"He was incredible," J.J. told Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. "He led the league in sacks. He led the league in tackles for a loss. He led the league in quarterback hits. He can drop back in coverage and can help his team that way. He is just a truly disruptive player who makes game-changing plays for his team and has done an incredible job. I truly believe he is deserving of Defensive Player of the Year."

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert was the third quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL draft, but he finished first in class when it comes to production.

The rookie took over the reins for the Los Angeles Chargers vacated by Philip Rivers, who left for the Indianapolis Colts.

In his first year under center, Herbert broke rookie records for passing touchdowns (31) and completions (396).

He was also just 38 yards shy of breaking former Colts' quarterback Andrew Luck's rookie record of 4,374 passing yards for the season.

Justin Jefferson had an equally impressive rookie year for the Minnesota Vikings (88 receptions and 1,400 receiving yards), but in the end it will be Herbert who walks away with the award.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Chase Young

There must be something in the water at Ohio State University, because the college football powerhouse will have produced back-to-back winners of the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Last season, it was Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers. This time, Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young will be tackling all comers to nab the award.

Right away, Young established himself as a force on the defensive side of the ball in Washington. He finished the year with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.

He also forced four fumbles and had three fumble recoveries, the most impressive of which came during Week 14 against the 49ers and ended with him running in his first NFL touchdown.

Young has some competition in Jeremy Chinn of the Carolina Panthers, who led all rookies in tackles (117), and Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he should easily win DROY.