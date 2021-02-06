Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and Predictions

0 of 4

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

There have been 326 people to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Saturday, that group will officially become bigger.

The Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 will be announced during NFL Honors, which is set to air Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. There are 15 modern-era finalists who were voted on by the selection committee, along with several other finalists up for consideration, and between four and eight of those people will make it in this year.

That group includes four modern-era finalists who were on the ballot for the first time: defensive end Jared Allen, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, quarterback Peyton Manning and defensive back Charles Woodson. It's a strong group, and it wouldn't be surprising to see several of these players make it in on their first try.

There are also some other strong former players up for consideration who could make it into the Hall of Fame in 2021, despite missing out in their earlier years on the ballot.

Here's a look at the finalists for the Class of 2021, followed by predictions for who will make it in.