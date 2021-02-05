Chris Ballard: Colts 'Exploring Lots of Options' at QB Amid Carson Wentz Rumors

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said the team has plenty of quarterbacks "in the mix" to play next season as rumors begin to swirl about possibly trading for Philadelphia Eagles star Carson Wentz.

"We are exploring lots of options," Ballard told Dan Dakich on 107.5 The Fan. "... I can tell you this, there's no trade going down today."

The GM went on to say he has faith in head coach Frank Reich and his staff when it comes to making whoever steps in at quarterback work in their system.

Philip Rivers, who started for the Colts last season, announced his retirement shortly after Indianapolis was eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, leaving the franchise without a long-term plan under center.

