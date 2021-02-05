Dodgers' Updated World Series Odds After Trevor Bauer's $102M Contract

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday bolstered their status as the favorites to win the 2021 World Series with the signing of free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer.

B/R Betting tweeted that the Dodgers now have plus-425 (17-4) odds to win it all for the second year in a row, via DraftKings:

Bauer announced Friday in a YouTube video that he had decided to sign with L.A.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bauer agreed to a three-year, $102 million contract with opt-outs after the first and second years. Passan noted Bauer will make $40 million in 2021 and $45 million in 2022 if he opts in.

In Bauer, the Dodgers added the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner to a starting rotation that already included Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler.

Last season, which was Bauer's only full campaign with the Cincinnati Reds, he went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings. He also played a huge role in the Reds' reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Before getting traded to the Reds at the 2019 deadline, Bauer pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland. His only All-Star season was with Cleveland in 2018 when he posted a 12-6 record with a 2.21 ERA and 221 strikeouts in 175.1 innings.

Over his nine-year career, the 30-year-old Bauer has gone 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA and 1,279 strikeouts in 1,190 innings.

The Dodgers already had one of the best pitching staffs in MLB, as Kershaw and Buehler led them to their first World Series title since 1988.

Now, Bauer will headline the rotation along with Kershaw and Buehler, while veteran David Price and youngsters Julio Urias and Dustin May figure to compete for the fourth and fifth spots.

The Dodgers also still boast one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball with Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Max Muncy.

While many things can happen to derail a season, including injuries, the Dodgers have every right to be considered the odds-on favorites after winning last year's World Series and adding another ace to their rotation.

The National League West rival San Diego Padres could have something to say about it after acquiring starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Blake Snell this offseason, but the Dodgers will remain the team to beat until another club proves otherwise.