    Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Eagles Haven't Been Contacted by Any Team Wanting QB

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

    There appear to be conflicting reports about the level of interest teams have in trading for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

    Dan Patrick reported Friday on his radio show that the Eagles haven't been contacted by any teams about Wentz (starts at 1:20 mark):

    On Thursday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reported that teams have started calling Philadelphia regarding a potential Wentz trade.

    It's unclear at this point how motivated the Eagles are to deal their 28-year-old quarterback, though the feeling may not be mutual. 

    Garafolo noted last month that Philadelphia was telling head-coaching candidates in interviews that it wanted to keep Wentz. 

    During his introductory press conference on Jan. 28, new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised both Wentz and Jalen Hurts. 

    "We have two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts that are top-notch," Sirianni told reporters. "They are top-notch quarterbacks and most teams don’t have any."

    ESPN's Adam Schefter told 97.5 The Fanatic (h/t Zach Braziller of the New York Post) this week that Wentz "wants to leave the franchise" and "a trade still is in play."

    Next season will mark the start of Wentz's four-year, $128 million contract he signed in June 2019. The North Dakota State alum will earn $15.4 million in base salary and has a $34.67 million cap hit in 2021. 

    Speculation about interested teams has been ongoing since the end of the regular season. The Indianapolis Colts are the most frequently mentioned potential landing spot. Head coach Frank Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator for Wentz's first two seasons from 2016-17. 

    Garafolo said Friday on SportsRadio 94WIP that the Colts and Eagles have had conversations about Wentz. 

    The 2017 season was Wentz's breakout year. He threw for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games, but he missed Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl after tearing his ACL in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. 

    Wentz lost his starting job to Hurts late in the 2020 campaign. His 15 interceptions were tied with Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos for most in the NFL. He was also sacked a league-high 50 times, despite playing just 12 games. 

