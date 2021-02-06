The 1 Free Agent Every NFL Team Must Let Walk This Offseason

0 of 32

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Sometimes, it's good to know when to say goodbye. This is true in the NFL, as factors such as salary-cap space, potential contract terms and organizational direction can make it best for a team and a player to part ways.

It can even be smart to let go of a longtime starter when the money won't work or in the rare instance when a team has an Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes waiting in the wings. Other times, it can make sense because a player no longer fits the state of a franchise—think of an older Matthew Stafford and the rebuilding Detroit Lions.

So, while much of the focus will be on which players teams should add or re-sign when free agency kicks off March 17, we're going to look at those they shouldn't. This doesn't mean any of these players aren't good or won't be assets elsewhere—only that it wouldn't be warranted for their employers to bring them back. We focused on pending free agents, so potential cut or trade options weren't considered.