Report: Peyton Manning Came 'Close' to Previously Accepting Broadcasting Job

Former NFL star Peyton Manning has long been considered one of the most desired talents to add to football broadcasts by ESPN, NBC and Fox.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the quarterback has previously "come close" to accepting a booth job but ultimately held back from doing so.

Part of the reason for that may be an effort to keep his options open.

Marchand's sources said Manning has thought about taking an ownership stake with an NFL club and "has had high-level discussions" with league governors about various positions. Nothing has firmly taken shape just yet with one exception: original content.

Manning's focus remains on Omaha Productions, which has helped develop Peyton's Places on ESPN+, soon to be joined by similar programs from the likes of David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, Abby Wambach and Eli Manning. The younger Manning will reportedly focus on college football.

Per Marchand: "Manning surveys everything before picking out what is a perfect fit or checking down to something else. His latest project could be a keeper, if he so decides."

The QB is also teaming up with his older brother Cooper on a reboot of NBC's College Bowl.

"What is unique about Peyton is that instead of doing what everyone has done and what you are 'supposed to do' as a great quarterback when you retire, he has been an individual and has done what is fun for him and makes him happy," Peyton's Places' showrunner Neil Zender told Marchand.

The Post said broadcast opportunities will continue to exist for Manning whether or not he wants them. For now, the former Indianapolis Colt isn't quite sidelining himself, but he's not exactly in the limelight, either.



His run as a TV executive may change that.