    Jackie Bradley Jr. Rumors: Red Sox FA Seeking Contract 'Perhaps Beyond 4 Years'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2021

    Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrates his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Less than two weeks from the scheduled start date for spring training, Jackie Bradley Jr. reportedly is seeking a significant contract in free agency.

    Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, Bradley is believed to be seeking a deal "perhaps beyond four years."

        

