Jackie Bradley Jr. Rumors: Red Sox FA Seeking Contract 'Perhaps Beyond 4 Years'

Less than two weeks from the scheduled start date for spring training, Jackie Bradley Jr. reportedly is seeking a significant contract in free agency.

Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, Bradley is believed to be seeking a deal "perhaps beyond four years."

