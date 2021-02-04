Super Bowl Commercials 2021: Top Movie Trailers to Debut This Sunday

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

With the movie world thrown into a tailspin over the past year, Super Bowl 55 may not enjoy the array of movie debuts fans have typically come to expect. But the more doesn't always mean the merrier, and some big trailers are still expected.

Last season, the Super Bowl proved it is not just a stage for the best of the NFL—as Hollywood came along for the ride. Blazing alongside the festivities, Universal Studios' F9 (the ninth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise) had a debut trailer following a star-studded concert in Miami.

That movie, like so many others, has seen delays. For F9, an initial release date of May 22, 2020 has still not seen the light of day and is now expected to hit screens in May, 2021.

According to sources of Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro, this year should only have five to six movie trailers from major studios—contrasting with nine in 2020. Additionally, D'Alessandro reported that streaming services HBO Max, Peacock, Apple TV and Netflix won't be involved, while Variety's Rebecca Rubin wrote that major studios Sony, Warner Bros. and Paramount "aren't dropping any teaser trailers" either.

Nevertheless, while major studios may not be paying up for Super Bowl trailers, some goodies should still be filling up intermission time.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Old

A Universal Pictures production, Old is expected to drop its first official trailer during the Super Bowl. Based on Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters' Sandcastle graphic novel, the thriller is written, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

With an expected release date of July 23, 2021, fans have yet to see much about the film. The first teaser came in the form of a six-second clip shared by Shyamalan on Twitter.

Immediately driving speculation, Shyamalan's caption, "5…," led many to believe that the first trailer would be coming five days later—during the Super Bowl. According to Variety and Deadline's sources, that appears to be the case.

Coming 2 America

While there have already been trailers for Amazon Prime's sequel to 1988's Coming to America, Deadline and Variety both expect a major trailer to debut during the NFL's biggest game of the year. Both Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are returning for the sequel, making the film a highly anticipated affair.

Scheduled for release on March 5, 2021, the Super Bowl trailer marks the biggest chance for Amazon to drum up hype for the occasion.