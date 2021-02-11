NFL Free Agency 2021: Predicting Where the Top RBs Will Land

0 of 10

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The running back position has changed in recent years, as most of the NFL's top ball-carriers can also catch passes. Typically, those players sign for bigger contracts than their one-dimensional counterparts.

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry stands out as the exception among the position's highest-paid players. He hasn't reached 20 receptions in any of his five seasons, but the two-time rushing champion carries a heavy load.

Most running backs who are set to test free agency when the league year starts in March will sign one- or two-year deals because a majority of clubs feature multiple ball-carriers, which puts a cap on potential earnings.

Last offseason, Melvin Gordon III signed the most lucrative deal among tailbacks, inking a two-year, $16 million contract with the Denver Broncos. None of the free-agent running backs signed a contract longer than two seasons.

This offseason, Aaron Jones and Kenyan Drake, two dual-threat running backs, can push for salaries that average $10 million or more following strong campaigns.

We listed 10 impending free-agent running backs and projected their landings spots based on roster fit and a club's projected cap space for 2021.