AEW Beach Break Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The Battle Royal to determine the top contenders to The Young Bucks’ AEW World Tag Team Championships kicked off this week’s broadcast.

Competing in the match were: The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver; Evil Uno and Stu Grayson), The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF; Santana and Ortiz; Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager), Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens and Max Caster and Top Flight.

The Bucks also competed, a win for them earning the champs the right to choose their challengers at Revolution on March 7.

The Bucks started the match fast and furiously, wiping the competition out with a dive from the stage. The action moved into the squared circle, a sense of urgency fueling the competition. Dante Martin of Top Flight went soaring to the floor first and Reynolds followed. Silver sent Hager packing in an early highlight.

Santana eliminated Matt Jackson while Jericho and MJF sent Bowens out. Luchsaurus went on a spree, punishing anyone in his path and grounding them with pure strength. The mask-wearing big man sent Grayson to the floor but Uno and Silver responded by sending him out. Uno saw his night end shortly thereafter, as did Marq Quen.

Santana and Ortiz drew the biggest heat of the match by eliminating the fan-favorite Silver, then proceeded to catch a beating from Nick Jackson. The former LAX were superkicked to the floor as Jackson rolled. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, the reigning Impact Wrestling tag champions, appeared and helped eliminate Kassidy.

Distracted by The Good Brothers, Jackson was dumped by MJF. This left Jungle Boy, Caster and Darius Martin to square off with Inner Circle’s MJF, Jericho and Guevara. The trio of heels teamed up on and eliminated Jungle Boy, MJF mocking him on the way out. Caster teed off on MJF and held him as Guevara teased a superkick. The Spanish God missed, though, and rocked Caster. Caster recovered and dumped MJF just before Martin sent him packing. The underdog Martin fought off Jericho and Guevara. Jericho inadvertently eliminated Guevara, then caught Martin with the Judas Effect for the win.

Result

Jericho and MJF won the battle royal, earning a shot at The Young Bucks on March 7

Grade

C+

Analysis

Battle Royals are always tough matches to put together thanks to the overwhelming number of bodies involved. AEW did a fine job here of intertwining ongoing storylines, showcasing young talent and shining a light on the tension that exists within Inner Circle.

Guevara and MJF cannot stand each other. There is professional jealousy and a sense of personal pride on the part of Guevara, who watched his role as the bright young star of Chris Jericho’s faction handed over to The Salt of the Earth. Throw in a personality clash and you have combustible elements.

That story, coupled with the Good Brothers-Private Party developments and some great work by Top Flight and The Acclaimed, helped make this an above-average entry into a long-running match type.