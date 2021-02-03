Matt Light Talks Danny Amendola's Comment That Tom Brady Is the 'Patriot Way'

WINSLOW TOWNSON/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light has defended comments made by Danny Amendola about the Patriot Way.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Light said that it's "kind of hard to argue" that anybody but Tom Brady is the embodiment of the Patriot Way.

Amendola said Monday on FS1's First Things First that Brady is the Patriot Way and deserves more credit for the franchise's success than anyone on the coaching staff, including head coach Bill Belichick:

