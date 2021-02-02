Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells for $799.5K, Graded Gem Mint 10, 1 of 3 Available

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

A rare Luka Doncic rookie card sold Monday for just under $800,000 at a Goldin Auctions sale.

The gem mint Panini Gold Prizm card, which was given a perfect 10/10 grade and is considered one of only three available, began bidding at $75,000 and quickly soared. There were 23 bids overall for the card, of which only 10 were made overall.

The sale represents yet another in a string of huge auctions surrounding the booming card industry. Goldin also sold an Anthony Davis card for over $1 million earlier this month, to go along with a Stephen Curry signed rookie that nearly went for that price.

The trading card industry has become one of the hottest on the collector circuit, with bidders paying exorbitant sums for rare rookies.

A Mike Trout card sold last August for nearly $4 million is the current record holder for the highest price for a card.