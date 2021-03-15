    Report: Corey Linsley to Sign $62.5M Chargers Contract; Will Be NFL's Top-Paid C

    Scott Polacek
March 15, 2021
    Green Bay Packers' Corey Linsley warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Corey Linsley is reportedly headed to a team besides the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his career.

    The veteran center is signing a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The contract will make him the highest-paid center in the league.

    Albert Breer of the MMQB tweeted out additional contract details:

    Green Bay selected Linsley with a fifth-round pick during the 2014 NFL draft, and he quickly became a steal for the NFC North franchise. He started all 16 games during his rookie campaign, which set the stage for 99 regular-season starts during his seven years with the team.

    The Packers made the playoffs in five of his seven seasons and advanced to four NFC Championship Games, although they never made a Super Bowl.

    Linsley's presence up front was a major reason for the sustained success, as he anchored an offensive line that consistently kept Aaron Rodgers upright and provided running lanes for Aaron Jones and the rest of the backfield.

    The Ohio State product was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020 and earned an impressive player grade of 89.9 from Pro Football Focus while starting 13 games.

    Green Bay's loss is Los Angeles' gain, as Linsley still figures to be in his prime for the next handful of seasons. He turns 30 years old in July and showed no signs of slowing down during the past season when he helped guide the Packers to another NFC Championship Game.

    The biggest thing missing from Linsley's resume is a Super Bowl appearance and title despite a number of playoff appearances.

    He will look to change that alongside Justin Herbert for the Chargers.

