Ranking Every NFL Team by Its Trade Ammunition for 2021 Offseason

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL trade market could be unlike anything we've seen in recent memory.

The Los Angeles Rams have already agreed to send two first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for veteran signal-caller Matthew Stafford. That may be just the beginning. A half-dozen (or more) starting quarterbacks could have new homes by the time the 2021 season begins.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson also wants out. If the Texans relent and trade him, it'll be unprecedented. A top-five player at the game's most important position never gets traded in his prime.

To pull off a blockbuster trade, teams need ammunition. Draft picks are good. Early draft picks are even better. And if they're willing to deal a veteran player in the prime of his career (or an aging star), that helps as well.

With only a few days remaining until the curtain falls on the 2020 campaign and the trade market goes bananas, let's take a team-by-team look at who has assets to sell, who's in a buying mood and which teams will more likely than not be standing pat.