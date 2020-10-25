    NFL Trade Rumors: 'Possible' Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith Are Dealt by Vikings

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Falcons defeated the Vikings 40-23. (AP Photo/David Berding)
    David Berding/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly open to shopping veteran players ahead of the Week 8 deadline amid their 1-5 start.

    Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported receiver Adam Thielen, safety Harrison Smith, offensive tackle Riley Reiff and tight end Kyle Rudolph are among the guys who could be on the move.

    Thielen is considered the least likely of the four to be traded, while the team is "very open" to shipping out the three others listed.

    The Vikings already cut their losses on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, sending him to the Baltimore Ravens for third- and fifth-round picks. Minnesota previously sent a second-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ngakoue this offseason and would have gotten back a third-round compensatory pick for allowing him to leave in free agency.

    Smith, a five-time Pro Bowler, is owed $9.9 million during the 2021 season. While he has not quite played at a Pro Bowl-caliber level this season, he's been one of the few bright spots for the Vikings and would be a fit with nearly any contender looking for help in the back half of their secondary.

    Reiff is due a $6.7 million base salary and $5 million roster bonus in 2021, which are fine numbers for a good-but-not-great left tackle. He, like Smith, will be a free agent after the 2021 season, limiting the long-term impact of any potential trade.

    Rudolph is the more complicated player to move, given he's under contract through 2023. However, most of his deal is tied up in base salaries and would be instantly movable for any other team. His $7.7 million salary for 2021 could be wiped off the books without any obligations once the Vikings trade him.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    What's clear is the Vikings no longer believe they have a core worthy of a deep run to the playoffs after spending the last few years investing in veterans. They're a year removed from reaching the divisional round of the playoffs, and coach Mike Zimmer could be on the hot seat despite signing a three-year contract extension in July.

    Related

      Report: 'Possible' Thielen, Harrison Smith Are Traded

      Vikings may look to move veteran WR and safety at the trade deadline (CBS Sports)

      Report: 'Possible' Thielen, Harrison Smith Are Traded
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Report: 'Possible' Thielen, Harrison Smith Are Traded

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      TEN Fined $350K for Violations

      Titans could face 'escalated discipline' if they are found to violate more COVID-19 protocols in the future (Rapoport)

      TEN Fined $350K for Violations
      NFL logo
      NFL

      TEN Fined $350K for Violations

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Sean Payton Denies Michael Thomas Trade Rumors

      Saints HC responds to report that 'some NFL insiders' believe NOLA could discuss Thomas trade offers

      Sean Payton Denies Michael Thomas Trade Rumors
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Sean Payton Denies Michael Thomas Trade Rumors

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Time to Enter Rebuild Mode for These Teams 🏗️

      NFL squads who need to focus on the future after disappointing 2020 starts

      Time to Enter Rebuild Mode for These Teams 🏗️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Time to Enter Rebuild Mode for These Teams 🏗️

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report