NFL Trade Rumors: 'Possible' Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith Are Dealt by Vikings

David Berding/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly open to shopping veteran players ahead of the Week 8 deadline amid their 1-5 start.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported receiver Adam Thielen, safety Harrison Smith, offensive tackle Riley Reiff and tight end Kyle Rudolph are among the guys who could be on the move.

Thielen is considered the least likely of the four to be traded, while the team is "very open" to shipping out the three others listed.

The Vikings already cut their losses on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, sending him to the Baltimore Ravens for third- and fifth-round picks. Minnesota previously sent a second-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ngakoue this offseason and would have gotten back a third-round compensatory pick for allowing him to leave in free agency.

Smith, a five-time Pro Bowler, is owed $9.9 million during the 2021 season. While he has not quite played at a Pro Bowl-caliber level this season, he's been one of the few bright spots for the Vikings and would be a fit with nearly any contender looking for help in the back half of their secondary.

Reiff is due a $6.7 million base salary and $5 million roster bonus in 2021, which are fine numbers for a good-but-not-great left tackle. He, like Smith, will be a free agent after the 2021 season, limiting the long-term impact of any potential trade.

Rudolph is the more complicated player to move, given he's under contract through 2023. However, most of his deal is tied up in base salaries and would be instantly movable for any other team. His $7.7 million salary for 2021 could be wiped off the books without any obligations once the Vikings trade him.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

What's clear is the Vikings no longer believe they have a core worthy of a deep run to the playoffs after spending the last few years investing in veterans. They're a year removed from reaching the divisional round of the playoffs, and coach Mike Zimmer could be on the hot seat despite signing a three-year contract extension in July.