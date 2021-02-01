Tom Brady Discusses Potentially Passing Michael Jordan in Championship Wins

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Tom Brady already has the most Super Bowl titles of all time for a player, meaning the focus for comparisons naturally shifts to champions in other sports.

A win Sunday would give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback his seventh championship, passing basketball star Michael Jordan who has six NBA titles.

"He's one of my sports idols," Brady told reporters about Jordan Monday.

Brady's first six Super Bowls came with the New England Patriots, but he is on the brink of another in his first year with the Buccaneers. He will appear in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"For me, it's part of being a part of a lot of great teams," he added.

There are NBA stars with more championships, notably Bill Russell with 11 followed by many of his Boston Celtics teammates. However, Jordan's mark is considered one of the best in modern sports during an era where there is more parity and players are continually changing teams.

Jordan was also the key player on each of his championships, winning Finals MVP in each of his six wins.

Brady has a similar resume playing the most important position in football. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw each won four Super Bowl titles at quarterback, but Brady has blown past them in the record books.

The 43-year-old is also the only player with four Super Bowl MVP awards.

While he is already the most accomplished NFL player of all time, another win could help him become the best in any team sport.