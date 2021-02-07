Ranking MLB's 10 Best Third Basemen Ahead of 2021 Spring Training

0 of 12

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

With the start of Major League Baseball's spring training season now that much closer, we're continuing with our rankings of the top players at every position for 2021.

After tackling the top 10 first basemen last week, we're now moving across the diamond to third base.

This was a tough one. Because while the hot corner was overloaded with stars going into 2020, relatively few of them lived up to the hype during the league's pandemic-shortened season.

This was therefore largely an exercise in guessing which players will bounce back. In any case, we determined our rankings by considering players' recent track records and their upside and downside for the coming season.

We'll begin with some honorable mentions and then count down the top 10 third basemen in MLB.