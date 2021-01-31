Ranking MLB's 10 Best First Basemen Ahead of 2021 Spring Training

Ranking MLB's 10 Best First Basemen Ahead of 2021 Spring TrainingJanuary 31, 2021
With the start of a new Major League Baseball season getting closer every day, it's time to size up the best players at every position for 2021.
Appropriately, first basemen are up first.
The 2020 season saw first basemen capture both the American League and National League MVP awards, and the position as a whole produced more home runs than any other.
That's to say there's plenty of star power at first base heading into the '21 campaign, which naturally didn't make it easy to rank the best of the best. Yet we did what we could by weighing players' recent track records and their upside and downside for the coming season.
We'll begin with some honorable mentions and then count down the top 10 first basemen in MLB.
5 to Watch
Bobby Dalbec, Boston Red Sox
His 42.4 strikeout percentage will have to come down, but he nonetheless teased exciting potential by homering eight times in only 23 games as a rookie last year.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Though his struggle to live up to the hype continued in 2020, he posted a respectable 115 OPS+ with exit velocity and hard-hit rates in the 93rd percentile.
Nate Lowe, Texas Rangers
He's a .300 hitter with a .400 OBP in the minors, and his major league action has yielded a 107 OPS+ in 71 games. It'll be interesting to see what he does with more consistent playing time in Texas.
Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles
Even if his peripherals weren't especially exciting, any guy who can put up a 140 OPS+ in his first 35 major league games at least bears mentioning.
Evan White, Seattle Mariners
If nothing else, he's already a Gold Glover after one season in the majors. And judging from his 95th-percentile hard-hit rate, he'll have a high offensive ceiling if he cuts down last year's 41.6 strikeout rate.
First 5 Out
Jeimer Candelario, Detroit Tigers
He took to his new home at first base quite well in 2020, posting a 135 OPS+ with seven home runs. With a bit more power, he'd be that much more worth watching.
Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros
He's coming off a lost season marked by a .274 OBP and a 76 OPS+. It was as recently as 2019, however, that he was raking with a 126 OPS+ and 31 home runs.
Eric Hosmer, San Diego Padres
He finally boosted his launch angle in 2020 and was rewarded with a 131 OPS+ and nine homers in 38 games. With more of that—knock wood—he may yet live up to his contract.
Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins
Including 2020, his OBP has finished south of .300 in two of the last three seasons. But he did have a 139 OPS+ and 34 homers just in 2019, and he continued to hit the ball as hard as anyone in 2020.
Carlos Santana, Kansas City Royals
Even amid a "down" year, he led the American League in walks and had a solid .349 OBP in 2020. Thus did he maintain at least some of the magic that led him to a 136 OPS+ and 34 homers in 2019.
10. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
Age: 31
Key 2020 Stats: 58 G, 243 PA, 11 HR, 3 SB, .222 AVG, .342 OBP, .414 SLG, 103 OPS+
2020 WAR: 1.0
Anthony Rizzo was a paragon of consistency for the Chicago Cubs between 2014 and 2019, averaging a 139 OPS+ and 30 home runs per year. He also collected three Gold Gloves.
Though Rizzo won his fourth Gold Glove in 2020, he wasn't exempt from the offensive struggle that engulfed the Cubs. Notably, his OPS+ sunk to its lowest point since 2013.
Rizzo continued to show a good approach in finishing with only 10 more strikeouts than walks, yet it's no accident that he posted the second-lowest slugging percentage of his career. Both his average exit velocity (87.2 mph) and hard-hit rate (34.7 percent) were his lowest of the Statcast era, which began in 2015.
At his age, there's a decent chance that Rizzo's power won't revert to its vintage form in 2021. But if he can at least produce 20 home runs while keeping his OBP up and his defense sharp, he'll nonetheless maintain his place among the league's top first basemen.
9. Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies
Age: 27
Key 2020 Stats: 41 G, 185 PA, 10 HR, 1 SB, .245 AVG, .384 OBP, .503 SLG, 137 OPS+
2020 WAR: 0.9
When Rhys Hoskins broke through with a 162 OPS+ and 18 home runs in only 50 games in 2017, it looked like the Philadelphia Phillies had a potential superstar on their hands.
Yet the next two seasons humbled Hoskins as he slipped to a 118 OPS+. Though he notably led the National League in walks while also hitting 29 home runs in 2019, his modest metrics—e.g., a hard-hit rate in the 47th percentile—reflected his seemingly limited offensive ceiling.
That changed in 2020. Many of Hoskins' metrics shifted into above-average territory, including a rate of "barrels" (i.e., batted balls with an ideal combination of launch angle and exit velocity) comparable to that of teammate Bryce Harper.
Because all this followed an adjustment to his batting stance, it doesn't necessarily smell like a small-sample-size fluke. Albeit one with defensive limitations, this year could see Hoskins more firmly establish himself as one of baseball's top first basemen.
8. Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Age: 26
Key 2020 Stats: 57 G, 239 PA, 16 HR, 1 SB, .231 AVG, .326 OBP, .490 SLG, 123 OPS+
2020 WAR: 0.3
Pete Alonso had a season for the ages for the New York Mets in 2019, capturing the NL Rookie of the Year award on the strength of a 147 OPS+ and a rookie record 53 home runs.
On balance, Alonso didn't have a "bad" offensive season as a sophomore in 2020. But he obviously wasn't as good, and his continued defensive struggles helped push his overall production close to replacement-level.
Barring a sudden defensive improvement, it'll be up to Alonso's bat to reignite his stardom in 2021. Specifically, he'll need to get back to crushing fastballs after both his average (.368 to .294) and slugging percentage (.832 to .647) against heaters fell from 2019 to 2020.
To this end, Alonso is already raving about the Mets' heightened emphasis on analytics and looking forward to hitting coach Chili Davis' return to the dugout after he worked remotely in 2020. Such things could potentially point his way back to 50-homer territory in 2021.
7. Luke Voit, New York Yankees
Age: 29
Key 2020 Stats: 56 G, 234 PA, 22 HR, 0 SB, .277 AVG, .338 OBP, .610 SLG, 156 OPS+
2020 WAR: 1.7
Luke Voit was plenty good in his first 157 games for the New York Yankees in 2018 and 2019, putting together a .280/.384/.517 slash line with 35 homers.
In 2020, Voit was both better and worse. The 6'3", 255-pounder further tapped into his power by launching an MLB-high 22 home runs, yet he also cut his walk rate in half to 7.3 percent and hurt his OBP accordingly.
Numbers-wise, that comes down to how Voit swung more aggressively overall and was more prone to chasing pitches outside the zone. As for what drove that change in behavior, we can only speculate. Perhaps he was increasingly willing to sell out for power as he got closer to the home run title.
Of course, neither the 2018/2019 version nor the 2020 version of Voit is a truly bad hitter. Yet his best-case scenario for 2021 involves him achieving a happy medium between the two, in which case he would only heighten his stardom at the cold corner.
6. Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics
Age: 26
Key 2020 Stats: 60 G, 245 PA, 14 HR, 1 SB, .195 AVG, .310 OBP, .424 SLG, 105 OPS+
2020 WAR: 1.4
Matt Olson burst onto the scene for the Oakland Athletics in 2017 and then only got better in 2018 and 2019. All told, he put a 127 OPS+ and 65 home runs, won two Gold Gloves and tied for second among first basemen with 9.6 rWAR.
Then last season happened.
Though Olson maintained elite exit velocity at an average of 92.3 mph, his whiff and strikeout rates slipped into the 8th and 9th percentile, respectively. And it wasn't because his eye for the strike zone abandoned him, as nearly a quarter of the fastballs he saw in the zone resulted in whiffs.
On the plus side, Olson can avoid a repeat of that problem in 2021 if he follows through on his goal to correct his swing, which he told Alex Coffey of The Athletic was "flat" and "horizontal" in 2020. If so, he'll once again resemble the two-way star that he was in 2018 and 2019.
5. Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers
Age: 30
Key 2020 Stats: 58 G, 248 PA, 12 HR, 1 SB, .192 AVG, .331 OBP, .389 SLG, 97 OPS+
2020 WAR: 0.4
It's not a stretch to say that Max Muncy was MLB's best first baseman in 2018 and 2019. All he did for the Los Angeles Dodgers was rack up a 145 OPS+ with 70 home runs and 9.8 rWAR, which led all first basemen.
But on the eve of the 2020 season, Muncy broke a finger on his left hand. That proved to be a bad omen as his offensive numbers eventually withered.
Yet Muncy's struggle wasn't as bad as his final results indicate. His walk and strikeout rates actually improved relative to 2019, as did his barrel rate. Ultimately, xwOBA—which is based on strikeouts, walks and contact quality—rated him as one of baseball's unluckiest hitters.
This alone is reason enough to expect Muncy to bounce back in 2021. Then there's how he finished the Dodgers' postseason run with a .994 OPS and three home runs in the NLCS and World Series. In other words, he was last seen looking more like himself.
4. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
Age: 33
Key 2020 Stats: 58 G, 231 PA, 6 HR, 1 SB, .304 AVG, .417 OBP, .466 SLG, 142 OPS+
2020 WAR: 2.0
Since debuting with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011, Paul Goldschmidt has done no worse than a 115 OPS+ per year while racking up the second-most rWAR of any first baseman.
Arguably Goldschmidt's most disappointing season came in his first year with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019, wherein his walk rate slipped and his OBP fell to .346. He apparently didn't enjoy the experience, as 2020 saw him reestablish his on-base creds with the seventh-highest OBP in the league.
Yet that consistency came with a cost in the power department. Goldschmidt posted only 13 extra-base hits all season, in part because his average exit velocity fell to a personal low of 89.2 mph.
Because his exit velocity had been trending downward even before 2020, it's hard to count on Goldschmidt's power making a comeback in 2021. It's a good thing, then, that he can sustain his stardom by being a tough out on offense and an above-average defender at the cold corner.
3. Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants
Age: 32
Key 2020 Stats: 51 G, 179 PA, 9 HR, 0 SB, .309 AVG, .425 OBP, .591 SLG, 178 OPS+
2020 WAR: 2.1
Brandon Belt was a top prospect when he debuted for the San Francisco Giants in 2011, and he was an All-Star by 2016. Yet even when he was at his best, he was generally more good than great.
Which makes it fair to ask: What the heck happened to him in 2020?
After all, Belt really was that good last year. He showcased a sharp approach in striking out only six more times than he walked, and he set personal bests for exit velocity (90.7 mph), hard-hit rate (46.9 percent) and barrel rate (16.8 percent). By both OPS+ and xwOBA, he was a top-10 hitter.
Granted, it helped that Belt rarely had to face left-handers. Yet his 2020 outburst can otherwise be chalked up to a healthy knee and, as Grant Brisbee of The Athletic covered, an approach sharpened by the Giants' analytics department. That means there are at least two reasons to expect him to keep raking in 2021.
2. Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox
Age: 34
Key 2020 Stats: 60 G, 262 PA, 19 HR, 0 SB, .317 AVG, .370 OBP, .617 SLG, 166 OPS+
WAR: 3.1
In 2020, Jose Abreu led the American League in hits and slugging and all of MLB in runs batted in and total bases. When a guy has a season like that, he gets to be MVP.
Regarding Abreu's near future, it's fair to wonder if his age will finally become a factor in 2021. But if he's slowing or breaking down, he's hiding it really well.
The Chicago White Sox star has never been and likely never will be a walk magnet, but he simply doesn't waste his swings. His exit velocity and hard-hit rates were each in at least the 92nd percentile in both 2019 and 2020, and he owns the most hard-hit balls of any hitter since '19.
All this is part of a track record that now includes a 136 OPS+ and 198 home runs in seven seasons, and Abreu even finished in the black defensively for outs above average and defensive runs saved in 2020. Some measure of "more of the same" should be on tap for 2021.
1. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
Age: 31
Key 2020 Stats: 60 G, 262 PA, 13 HR, 2 SB, .341 AVG, .462 OBP, .640 SLG, 186 OPS+
2020 WAR: 3.2
If for no other reason, Freddie Freeman would have been a safe choice for the top spot on this list based on his consistency. Since 2013, only he and Mike Trout have done better than a 130 OPS+ on an annual basis.
Of course, it obviously doesn't hurt Freeman's cause that he's coming off an MVP-winning season for Atlanta.
Were it not for the hitting prodigy known as Juan Soto, Freeman would have led the majors in OPS+ last season. Lest anyone doubt he deserved such stellar offensive numbers, his expected batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and xwOBA were all in the 100th percentile.
This was the magnum opus of a hitter who has always controlled the strike zone well, and whose slugging prowess isn't strictly limited to over-the-fence power. Considering that he's also a Gold Glover whose defense is aging just fine, we'll submit that Freeman is basically the perfect first baseman.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.