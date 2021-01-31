Ranking MLB's 10 Best First Basemen Ahead of 2021 Spring Training

0 of 12

John Bazemore/Associated Press

With the start of a new Major League Baseball season getting closer every day, it's time to size up the best players at every position for 2021.

Appropriately, first basemen are up first.

The 2020 season saw first basemen capture both the American League and National League MVP awards, and the position as a whole produced more home runs than any other.

That's to say there's plenty of star power at first base heading into the '21 campaign, which naturally didn't make it easy to rank the best of the best. Yet we did what we could by weighing players' recent track records and their upside and downside for the coming season.

We'll begin with some honorable mentions and then count down the top 10 first basemen in MLB.