Bears' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears were good enough to make the postseason in 2020, but they were quickly ousted by the New Orleans Saints on Wild Card Weekend.

The Bears have decided to bring back head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace for another season. Whether they stay beyond 2021 will depend largely on how the team fares in the coming year. An 8-8 record may not be good enough to reach the playoffs again, and the front office has some work to do to improve the current roster.

With quarterback a huge question mark and star wideout Allen Robinson II set to hit free agency, trades may have to be part of the equation.

Here, we'll examine three prime trade targets that Chicago should consider this offseason. Factors like team need, proven player production and team fit will be considered. However, these potential deals are largely hypothetical at this point in time.

Chicago is projected to be more than $10 million over the salary cap, meaning any trade would first require some serious salary management.