NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on JJ Redick, Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Pelicans seemingly have a specific set of trade partners in mind for Redick, who appears interested in playing for these teams.

Shams Charania reported New Orleans is focused on the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics as trade destinations for Redick. Each of these teams would make sense.

Redick played for the Sixers prior to signing with the Pels in free agency ahead of the 2019-20 season. There is established chemistry there, and Philly could use another floor-spacer.

The same goes for the Nets and Celtics. Both teams have talented on-ball playmakers but need perimeter snipers who can open up lanes for said playmakers. Redick, whose family lives in Brooklyn, reportedly wants to be back in the northeast, and Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the guard would welcome a trade to all three of the aforementioned teams, in addition to the New York Knicks.

It appears to be only a matter of time before the Pels move Redick. The 36-year-old did not play in each of the team's last two games, and the team could be motivated to move him ahead of the Feb. 2 deadline to "aggregate acquired players in a trade later," Charania noted

Redick's season is off to an abysmal start. He is shooting under 30 percent from beyond the arc through his first 16 games. Still, the former Duke star has made a career of sprinting around screens and making himself available as off-ball threat.

Teams are more likely to bank on Redick's pedigree as a 41.4 percent career three-point shooter, rather than his struggles this season.