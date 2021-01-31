Report: Sue Bird, Seattle Storm Agree to New Contract After Winning WNBA Title

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

WNBA star Sue Bird is staying in Seattle.

The 40-year-old has agreed in principle to re-sign with the Seattle Storm, where she won her fourth NBA title last season, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. She has played all 17 years of her career so far with the franchise.

Since being drafted with the No. 1 pick out of Connecticut in 2002, Bird has gone on to collect 11 WNBA All-Star nods and four Olympic gold medals. She is a five-time All-WNBA first-team selection.

After a quieter regular-season campaign when she tallied 9.8 points in 23.4 minutes per game—career lows in both—Bird broke out in the WNBA Finals as the Storm defeated the Las Vegas Aces in three games. She collected 16 assists in Game 1, a championship series record, then grabbed a double-double (16 points, 10 assists) in Game 2.

Bird has appeared in 519 games, the most by any WNBA player in league history. Her 2,888 career assists are also a league record. She ranks eighth all-time in points scored with 6,262.

While Bird is returning, the Storm will be operating without Alysha Clark, who is headed to the Washington Mystics after nine seasons in Seattle.

The WNBA free agency opened Jan. 15, and teams can officially sign players Monday.