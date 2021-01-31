Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Future House Will Have Half-Football Field for Practice

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes has big plans for his future home after buying a "plot of land" near Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback discussed his estate Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show (7:00):

"I'm going to have a half football field so I can get some work in with some guys out there," Mahomes said (h/t Scott Gleeson of USA Today).

The talented athlete will also get a chance to improve his game in other sports.

"I'll have a basketball court. But don't tell [Kansas City general manager] Brett Veach. That's not for me, that's for the kids," he joked. "But it will have everything, it will have a little golf stuff out there as well."

Mahomes signed a 10-year extension last offseason worth up to $503 million, giving him the opportunity to put just about whatever he wants in his new home.