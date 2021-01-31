    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Future House Will Have Half-Football Field for Practice

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    Patrick Mahomes has big plans for his future home after buying a "plot of land" near Kansas City.

    The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback discussed his estate Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show (7:00):

    "I'm going to have a half football field so I can get some work in with some guys out there," Mahomes said (h/t Scott Gleeson of USA Today).

    The talented athlete will also get a chance to improve his game in other sports.

    "I'll have a basketball court. But don't tell [Kansas City general manager] Brett Veach. That's not for me, that's for the kids," he joked. "But it will have everything, it will have a little golf stuff out there as well."

    Mahomes signed a 10-year extension last offseason worth up to $503 million, giving him the opportunity to put just about whatever he wants in his new home.

