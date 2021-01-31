Super Bowl 56 Odds: Rams Climb Betting Favorites List After Stafford-Goff Trade

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The sports betting markets were jolted late Saturday night as the Detroit Lions dealt quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Already owners of the No. 1 defense in the NFL, the acquisition of Stafford gives the Rams an elite passer to match. DraftKings Sportsbook responded accordingly, moving Los Angeles to +1100 (bet $100 to win $1,100) to win next year's Super Bowl—the third-best odds in the league.

Only the Kansas City Chiefs (+575) and Green Bay Packers (+900) have higher odds than Los Angeles to win next season's title. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also listed at +1100. Elsewhere in the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers are +1400 to with the Super Bowl in 2022, while the Seattle Seahawks are listed at +2000 followed by the Arizona Cardinals at +4000.

DraftKings also lists L.A. at +500 to win the next NFC Championship.

If it wasn't clear before, the oddsmakers have confirmed it: The Rams are now one of the top teams in the NFL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.