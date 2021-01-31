Super Bowl 56 Odds: Rams Climb Betting Favorites List After Stafford-Goff Trade

Super Bowl 56 Odds: Rams Climb Betting Favorites List After Stafford-Goff TradeJanuary 31, 2021
The sports betting markets were jolted late Saturday night as the Detroit Lions dealt quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Already owners of the No. 1 defense in the NFL, the acquisition of Stafford gives the Rams an elite passer to match. DraftKings Sportsbook responded accordingly, moving Los Angeles to +1100 (bet $100 to win $1,100) to win next year's Super Bowl—the third-best odds in the league.
Only the Kansas City Chiefs (+575) and Green Bay Packers (+900) have higher odds than Los Angeles to win next season's title. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also listed at +1100. Elsewhere in the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers are +1400 to with the Super Bowl in 2022, while the Seattle Seahawks are listed at +2000 followed by the Arizona Cardinals at +4000.
DraftKings also lists L.A. at +500 to win the next NFC Championship.
If it wasn't clear before, the oddsmakers have confirmed it: The Rams are now one of the top teams in the NFL.
Winners and Losers of Stafford-Goff Trade
@MoeMoton dives into the blockbuster QB trade that shook the NFL ➡️