Ranking Tom Brady's 10 Super Bowl Runs

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field Sunday in Tampa at Super Bowl LV, it will mark Tom Brady's first Super Bowl as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But it will mark the 10th such game of his career on that final stage.

In a career filled with jaw-dropping numbers, that might be the biggest of all. Bigger than the three NFL MVP awards. Bigger than the four Super Bowl MVP awards. Bigger even than the six Lombardi Trophies.

Ten Super Bowls. It's a number that underscores what has become obvious to anyone paying attention: Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL.

His longevity is just as staggering since the first of his Super Bowl runs happened at the culmination of the 2001 season. The most recent came in 2018.

As Brady and the Buccaneers prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, let's take a look back at two decades' worth of Brady's super seasons, six of which ended with him holding aloft the Lombardi Trophy.

As a matter of fact, let's go one better and rank them.