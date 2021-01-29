    Eagles' Nick Sirianni Praises Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts, Won't Name Starting QB

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021
    Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, left, and Carson Wentz watch a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    New Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't provide any clarity on the team's quarterback situation Friday during his introductory press conference. 

    Sirianni said both Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts are "top-notch" quarterbacks and added he's "excited" to work with Wentz after an initial conversation with the 2017 Pro Bowl selection, who's been the focus of trade rumors after being benched late in the 2020 season.

    "Naming a starter, that hasn't even crossed my mind," Sirianni told reporters.

    Wentz's potential availability via trade has been overshadowed by the drama involving Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans, but he'd be an intriguing buy-low target if the Eagles decide to move forward with Hurts as their starter in 2021.

    The 28-year-old North Carolina native struggled in 2020. He completed just 57.4 percent of his throws for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games. His 72.8 passer rating ranked 34th out of 35 qualified quarterbacks ahead of only the New York Jets' Sam Darnold (72.7).

    In the three previous seasons, however, he compiled 81 touchdowns and 21 picks in 40 appearances.

    So the Eagles may want to give Wentz a chance to bounce back before deciding whether to hand the offense to Hurts on a full-time basis after he showed promise as a rookie.

    The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up racked up eight total touchdowns (five passing and three rushing) and three interceptions over the season's final four games. Philadelphia went just 1-3, though.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in December that Wentz isn't interested in being a backup and would want to "move on" if the Eagles named Hurts the starter.

    Wentz hasn't commented on what's next but Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reported in early January the 2016 second overall pick "needs time away to think about his future."

    Sirianni didn't tip his hand Friday, and it's possible Philadelphia stands pat at the position during the offseason and holds an open competition for the starting job in training camp.

    Making the right choice will be key in determining whether the Eagles can bounce back from a disappointing 4-11-1 record to end a streak of three straight playoff appearances.

