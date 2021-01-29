Bettor Places $2.3M Bet for Bucs to Cover Spread vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 55

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

A Nevada bettor placed a $2.3 million bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5) to cover the spread against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported Friday the wager was placed on the BetMGM mobile app and will make $2 million profit if Tom Brady and Co. come through Feb. 7. It far exceeds the largest reported wager placed on last year's Super Bowl, a winning $750,000 bet on the Chiefs.

The Bucs didn't look like a top-tier title contender for much of the season, with the offense in transition following the offseason acquisition of Brady following his two-decade, six-championship tenure with the New England Patriots.

Tampa's offense has been virtually unstoppable since the team's Week 13 bye, though. It's scored 240 points (34.3 PPG) while winning seven straight games to reach the Super Bowl. The team was 7-5 before the bye.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said after winning the NFC Championship Game the signing of Brady changed the organization's entire outlook heading into the season.

"The belief he gave everybody in the organization that this could be done—it only took one man," Arians said.

Tampa is one of the few teams with the firepower to keep pace with the Chiefs, but the same thing was said last week about the Buffalo Bills. The bigger question is whether its defense can generate enough stops against a Patrick Mahomes-led offense, something the Bills couldn't do in a 38-24 loss.

The game could be decided by a late field goal in either direction, which makes the plus-3.5 line advantageous, especially with the Bucs becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

A lopsided victory by K.C. would kick off dynasty talk in full force, though.