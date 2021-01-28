Ben Roethlisberger Willing to Restructure Steelers Contract to Save Team Money

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is reportedly willing to take one for the team going into the 2021 season.

According to Ed Bouchette of The Athletic, Roethlisberger said he is willing to restructure his contract to help the Steelers save some money and perhaps make other moves. Bouchette noted Big Ben's current contract has a $41 million cap hit for 2021 and features $19 million in bonus and salary that could be altered.

"I am pretty sure I want to go one more year (because) I think I can do it and give us a real chance at winning," Roethlisberger also said, per Bouchette.

There is no questioning the six-time Pro Bowler's resume. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion who has been locked in as Pittsburgh's quarterback since his rookie season in 2004. The only time in the last 15 years he failed to throw for more than 3,000 yards was in 2019 when he played in just two games because of injuries.

Still, he will be 39 years old next season and dealt with plenty of inconsistency down the stretch of the 2020 campaign.

The Steelers finished with four losses in their final five regular season games following an 11-0 start and then lost to the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the playoffs. Roethlisberger threw four interceptions in that loss to Cleveland after throwing a combined four picks in losses to the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Washington.

He looked nothing like the quarterback who appeared to be on cruise control through the first 11 games of the season, which leaves plenty of question marks heading into 2021 even without considering the financial aspect of his contract.

It seems as if Pittsburgh may not have to worry about the money part as much if he is willing to restructure his deal so the team can avoid that massive cap hit.