Darren Sproles Talks Doug Pederson's Firing, Philip Rivers, More in B/R AMA

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

After playing alongside and against some of the best players in the NFL, Darren Sproles reflected on his career and other football topics in an AMA session with Bleacher Report.

Sproles announced his retirement in December 2019 following a 15-year NFL career with the Chargers, Saints and Eagles. He was selected to three Pro Bowls and was with the Eagles in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl.

On Thursday, he discussed former teammates Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and LaDainian Tomlinson, listed his top five running backs of all time and opened up about the firing of old coach Doug Pederson.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

@BruMax17: How fun was that 2011 Saints offense when you broke the all-purpose yardage record?

Man that was one of them teams that should have won. We should have won it all that year. That's one of those years that will always be on my mind. That whole year was fun.

@justinlindle: Do you agree with the firing of Doug Pederson?

(lol) No, but it's not my decision so I can't really say my half on it, but my answer is no.

@wiseguy0: What is your favorite Philip Rivers memory?

You know what, Philip is one of those teammates that always made you better. He was my all-time toughest teammate that I ever played with. Any time you can play with a torn ACL and finish the whole game! I don't care if he is a quarterback, he had a torn knee. That's big!

@tylern23426: Do you think you had an advantage or disadvantage with your size?

I feel like it was an advantage because all of my lineman were 6'5-6'6. They were all big so when the ball was hiked, the linebackers and safeties couldn't see me until it was too late.

@ksufan2: Favorite Kansas State memory?

My favorite Kansas State memory was when we beat Oklahoma in 2003 in the Big 12 championship game…..I remember they were ranked No. 1 and that team could've played on Sunday's I feel like with the people they had. But I do remember they had the ball first and they scored so quick and when they did we looked like 'damn.' But we got it together and went on a pretty good run that game.

@BZK_000: What was your "welcome to the NFL" moment?

I have to say it was in training camp and I had a toss or screen. When I broke through the line it was a linebacker that was running with me. I realized what it was going to be like.

@Phillies4311: Who did you look up to growing up?

Barry Sanders. That's who I wanted to be like.

@Chargerdude123: Who was your favorite player to play with on all the teams you were on?

Man that's hard. Because with the chargers I had Tomlison, Philip, Drew, Quentin Jammer. That's hard to really single out one person. But all my teams, I really had fun with my teammates

@Blueface_Suss: Where do you think Brees stands in the GOAT conversation?

In my eyes he's the best to me. I got the chance to play with him and really see how he prepares like every week. In my eyes he's the best!

@CTheMan07: Who was the toughest player you went up against?

You know what, when I was in New Orleans, this was back when the Panthers had Luke and Thomas Davis and those were always the games where you had to know where those two were.

@SmokingGun: While in San Diego what was something important you learned from LT?

What I learned from him was how to be a pro. Pretty much how to take care of your body.

@jonschwingler: What was your favorite thing on the field you ever witnessed or did?

Well it had to be my first two touchdowns I ever scored were in the same game. I returned a kick and I also returned a punt.

@Mrmorris504: Did you ever talk to Sean Payton and the Saints about signing a one-day contract and retiring with them?



Na, we never talked about that.



@conradzager: What is your advice to underdogs?

My advice is to keep working hard. Just keep fighting. It will never be easy but as long as you keep fighting and keep working hard, you will come out of it.

@mvpwentz: Who reminds you most of yourself currently playing today?

I would have to say Boston Scott.

@anthonybennett23: Who is your favorite NBA player of all time?

Of all time!?!?! It's Jordan!

@Not_RussWilson3: Were the Pro Bowls as dumb as they looked on TV?

It's actually fun….like the Pro Bowl is more for the fans and family. Just to get a vacation and stuff like that.

@Bucanate: On a scale of 1-10 how would you rate Philip Rivers as a trash talker?

He's a 10. He doesn't swear but he knows what to say to get underneath your skin. I really remember...I think this was like 2008. Him and Jay Cutler could not stand each other. We all knew it, but the thing about Philip is he knew what to say to really get him mad...but I really can't remember what he said to him but they were on the sidelines going back n' forth with each other.

@JagVols: Who are your top 5 RBs and why?

This is in no order: Barry Sanders, Walter, Jim Brown, Emmitt Smith, LaDanian Tomlison

@_chas_: Who was the best trash-talker you played against?

That I played against?...Ray Lewis lol...he constantly was going.

Rapid Fire Questions:

Do you have any plans to share your knowledge of the game now that you're retired? Podcasting? Commentating?

You know what, like I really have thought about that. I just don't know when I'ma do it tho, but I am going to do something.

We hear you're a big golfer, why do you love the sport?

I just feel like it's just something where I can get that same feel that I do on Sundays. Just something I like to do, get out of the house a little bit. Get some trash talk in.

What's your biggest obsession?

One of my favorite things? My favorite thing to really do is workout lol. That's what I love to do.

Favorite movie ever?

The Program

Weirdest interaction with a fan?

I remember this time that I was in college and a lady asked me to sign her chest, like I was like 'naah'. That was the craziest thing hahah

Favorite sneakers?

I like the Jordan's but I like the patent leather Jordans. The black and red 11's.