Chad Wheeler No Longer with Seahawks After Arrest; SEA Issues Support for Victim

The following article discusses sensitive details regarding allegations of intimate partner violence.

The Seattle Seahawks issued a statement of support for the victim after former offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault.

The Seahawks clarified that Wheeler, who was slated to be a restricted free agent in March, is "no longer with the team" and encouraged him to "get the help he needs."

Wheeler was arrested Saturday after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend until she lost consciousness. The police report stated the woman said in her 911 call she had dislocated her arm and was bleeding, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Wheeler was released from custody Tuesday on $400,000 bond and is not to have any contact with the victim as per the terms of his release.

According to the police report, Wheeler allegedly attacked the woman after she refused to bow to him. She said he grabbed her arm and threw her onto a bed before strangling her until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, Wheeler allegedly expressed surprise that she was alive, per Condotta.

The woman then locked herself in a bathroom and phoned 911, saying she was being "killed" by Wheeler. By the time police arrived, Wheeler had picked the lock and was in the bathroom with the woman.

Wheeler was due back in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing. He reportedly has bipolar disorder and was not taking his medication at the time of the attack.

Wheeler played for the New York Giants for two-plus seasons before joining the Seahawks in October 2019.

If you or someone you know is experiencing or has experienced intimate partner violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or TTY: 1-800-787-3224 for free, confidential, 24/7 support.

For more resources, go to thehotline.org or espanol.thehotline.org for information or to chat confidentially.