Predicting Boldest Roster Moves for the 2021 NFL Offseason

Al Godlis/Associated Press

Risk defines the NFL's boldest moves.

When the Houston Texans shipped DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals last offseason, the bet blew up in their face and resulted in a four-win season and fired coaching staff, resulting in drama that will lead to further bold moves this offseason.

When the Buffalo Bills went all-in by trading for Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs, it helped spur a Josh Allen breakout en route to the AFC title game.

Looking ahead to this offseason, the boldest moves will mostly center on the quarterback position given the likely unprecedented amount of turnover set to happen. Bold moves feature teams willing to roll the dice on aggressive changes that are just as likely to backfire as they are to succeed, be it trades, re-signings or cuts.

Dialing in on the biggest names, let's outline some of the boldest projected roster moves.