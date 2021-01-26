T.J. Watt Denies Rumor He Skipped Steelers Exit Interview After 2020 Season

T.J. Watt Denies Rumor He Skipped Steelers Exit Interview After 2020 SeasonJanuary 26, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has denied reports he skipped his exit interview with the team:
TJ Watt @_TJWatt
Would love to hear who Mark’s sources are. They certainly can’t be myself, Coach T, Kevin Colbert or Coach Butler. All of whom I met with during exit interviews, prior to packing my own things after a hard fought season trying to give everything I have for the city of Pittsburgh. https://t.co/wqJsGObYp7
Watt said he spent time with head coach Mike Tomlin, defensive coordinator Keith Butler and general manager Kevin Colbert.
Mark Madden made the initial report Monday on The Mark Madden Show on 105.9 The X (h/t Tim Benz of TribLive). Madden stood by his report in a response to Watt on Twitter.
Watt is heading into the final year of his rookie contract after the Steelers exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.
The 26-year-old is coming off another huge individual season, leading the NFL with 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss.
Watt has 49.5 sacks in four seasons and is one of the top pass-rushers in the league with three Pro Bowl selections. He's a major reason the Steelers finished in the top five of points allowed in each of the last two years.
This still hasn't led to a lot of team success.
Pittsburgh began 2020 with an 11-0 record but lost five of its last six games, including a loss in the Wild Card Round. Before that, the squad missed the playoffs in back-to-back years.
Watt is likely looking for more team success in 2021, whether or not he went to his exit interview.
