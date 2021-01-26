T.J. Watt Denies Rumor He Skipped Steelers Exit Interview After 2020 Season

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has denied reports he skipped his exit interview with the team:

Watt said he spent time with head coach Mike Tomlin, defensive coordinator Keith Butler and general manager Kevin Colbert.

Mark Madden made the initial report Monday on The Mark Madden Show on 105.9 The X (h/t Tim Benz of TribLive). Madden stood by his report in a response to Watt on Twitter.

Watt is heading into the final year of his rookie contract after the Steelers exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

The 26-year-old is coming off another huge individual season, leading the NFL with 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss.

Watt has 49.5 sacks in four seasons and is one of the top pass-rushers in the league with three Pro Bowl selections. He's a major reason the Steelers finished in the top five of points allowed in each of the last two years.

This still hasn't led to a lot of team success.

Pittsburgh began 2020 with an 11-0 record but lost five of its last six games, including a loss in the Wild Card Round. Before that, the squad missed the playoffs in back-to-back years.

Watt is likely looking for more team success in 2021, whether or not he went to his exit interview.