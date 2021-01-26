    Steelers Rumors: Dwayne Haskins Contract Revealed, '0 Guarantees'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021

    El quarterback Dwayne Haskins, de Washington Football Team, lanza un pase durante el encuentro con los Panthers de Carolina, el domingo 27 de diciembre de 2020, en Landover, Maryland. (AP Foto/Mark Tenally)
    Mark Tenally/Associated Press

    Dwayne Haskins found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there are reportedly no guarantees in the quarterback's one-year, $850,000 contract, according to Field Yates of ESPN. 

    Haskins was released by the Washington Football Team less than two years into his NFL career, but the 2019 first-round draft pick had $14.4 million in guarantees with his four-year rookie deal, per Spotrac. Washington will still deal with a $4.2 million dead cap hit for the quarterback in 2021.

    Pittsburgh may not have any dead cap hit if he doesn't live up to expectations.

    The no-risk move could pay off for the Steelers, who are still seeking a long-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger.

    The 38-year-old has one year left on his contract but was undecided about his future after being eliminated from the playoffs.

    "I hope the Steelers want me back, if that's the way we go. There will be a lot of discussions," he told reporters. "But now is not the time for that."

    Mason Rudolph has been inconsistent when given a chance in his three-year career, while Joshua Dobbs has zero NFL starts.

    Haskins could be the answer despite two poor seasons with Washington. He ended his tenure with 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions with a 74.4 quarterback rating across 16 games.

    He was stripped of his team captaincy after breaking COVID-19 protocol and released less than a week later.

    The Steelers are looking for the upside showed at Ohio State when he threw 50 touchdown passes in 2018 and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting before being taken 15th overall in the draft.

