Judge Orders Video in Robert Kraft Massage Parlor Case Be Destroyed

Doug Murray/Associated Press

A federal judge in Florida ordered videos allegedly showing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa to be destroyed, according to the Sun Sentinel's Marc Freeman.

The decision comes after a ruling that surveillance video captured by police in Jupiter, Florida, was unlawful. In the wake of that ruling, prosecutors dropped charges of soliciting prostitution against Kraft in September.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.