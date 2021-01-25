Super Bowl 55 MVP Odds for Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Chiefs, Bucs Stars

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

There has not been a repeat Super Bowl MVP since Terry Bradshaw in 1979 and 1980.

Patrick Mahomes is favored to change that.

The opening odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback listed as a +105 favorite to win the Super Bowl LV MVP. Tom Brady (+225) is the only other player who has better than 10-1 odds.

Bradshaw and Bart Starr are the only two players in NFL history to repeat as Super Bowl MVPs. Thirty of the sport's previous 54 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, including seven of the last 10.

If the next MVP is not the person taking the snaps, smart money is on the pass-catchers. Wide receivers have won the last four non-quarterback Super Bowl MVPs among offensive players, with the most recent being Julian Edelman in Super Bowl LIII.

Linebackers have won two of the last 10 MVPs, but defensive players are too difficult of a predictor from a gambling standpoint. Winning a game MVP as a defensive player typically requires a huge play (such as a defensive touchdown) or there to be a defensive struggle, an unlikely scenario with the loaded offenses of the Buccaneers and Chiefs.

The best value bets may be Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at 30-1. Brady has the narrative at his back leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl at age 43, but he's also been mistake-prone against good teams all season. He threw three interceptions in Sunday's NFC Championship Game and needed a stellar defensive performance in the second half to help pull things out.

If Brady struggles a bit and Evans or Godwin has a big game, they would likely be in line to win the MVP—similar to Edelman two years ago.

The Chiefs pass-catchers do not present the same level of value because Mahomes has shown no propensity for the same type of struggles. If you think the Chiefs are winning, Mahomes is the only worthwhile bet. If you're leaning Bucs, put a little down on Godwin and Evans and hope to strike gold.