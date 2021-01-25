    Report: Duce Staley to Join Lions After Requesting Out from Eagles Contract

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles' Duce Staley watches warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
    Michael Perez/Associated Press

    Duce Staley will reportedly become the Detroit Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach after holding the same positions with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

    Staley had been the Eagles running back coach since 2013, but he asked out of his deal after the team hired Nick Sirianni as its new head coach.

    According to John Clark of NBC Sports, he had "several other opportunities" around the league.

       

      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

