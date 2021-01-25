Report: Duce Staley to Join Lions After Requesting Out from Eagles Contract

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Duce Staley will reportedly become the Detroit Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach after holding the same positions with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Staley had been the Eagles running back coach since 2013, but he asked out of his deal after the team hired Nick Sirianni as its new head coach.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports, he had "several other opportunities" around the league.

