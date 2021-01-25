Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey's WWE Return: 'Our Doors Are Absolutely Open'

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Ronda Rousey hasn't appeared on WWE programming since leaving after WrestleMania 35, but the company is leaving the door open for a return.

"Ronda's been very public that she'd like to start her own family," Stephanie McMahon told TMZ Sports. "Once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open, we are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE."

Rousey joined WWE full time in 2018, quickly becoming a main-event player and winning the Raw women's championship at SummerSlam. She held on to the championship for seven months before dropping it to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania and exiting the wrestling business to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne.

While WWE appears open to welcoming Rousey back eventually, she appeared unnerved by certain parts of the wrestling business. She called WWE fans "f--king ungrateful" and said she hated WWE's traveling schedule in an appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast last year.

The travel exacerbated Rousey's pre-existing back injuries, and she said she spent most of her time at home laying down when she took a break from the road in WWE.