Eagles Rumors: Shane Steichen Agrees to Contract to Be OC for HC Nick Sirianni

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly hired Shane Steichen to serve as the offensive coordinator under new coach Nick Sirianni.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sirianni is "quickly" moving to fill out his staff. Former Colts defensive back coach Jonathan Gannon was previously hired as Sirianni's defensive coordinator.

Steichen had been with the Chargers organization since 2014, moving up from quality control coach to eventually becoming offensive coordinator in October 2019 after the firing of Ken Whisenhunt.

Sirianni's hiring of Steichen could create an interesting decision organizationally over who calls offensive plays. Steichen handled play-calling duties with the Chargers during his run as offensive coordinator and had success in developing Justin Herbert into a franchise quarterback in 2020.

Sirianni has never been the lead offensive play-caller at the NFL level. Colts coach Frank Reich handled the play-calling in Indianapolis. This creates an odd situation where the offensive coordinator is actually more experienced than the head coach, despite them both being young rising coaches in their 30s.

There is likely an understanding in place already, but this could potentially create an awkward situation if the Eagles offense struggles early next season.

The Eagles have seemingly placed a ton of faith in Sirianni's ability to turn around the career of Carson Wentz, who has gone from unquestioned franchise face to a benched malcontent in the span of one season. With the team likely not able to make major offensive improvements this offseason due to their cap constraints (the team is currently set to be more than $61 million over the cap next season), the collaboration of Sirianni and Steichen will be vital to getting Philly back to playing competitive football.