Tom Brady Says It's 'Not Worth' Comparing Super Bowls with Patriots, Bucs

Tom Brady is headed to his 10th career Super Bowl but his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they won the NFC Championship Game 31-26 Sunday. While things are different this time around, he won't compare his feelings now with his wins with the New England Patriots, per Peter King of NBC Sports:

"It's hard to compare—it's not worth it comparing any of that to me. It doesn't really matter. It's an incredible feeling, and to win a conference championship is incredible. To win a Super Bowl championship is one of the great feelings in the world. But they don't give these away. Obviously, everything's different this year, with us being at home. I'm sure it'll feel like just another game, although we all know it's just not another game."

Brady is in his first year with the Buccaneers after spending 20 with the Patriots, a span that featured six Super Bowl titles and nine AFC Championships.

This season was also Brady's first without head coach Bill Belichick, proving he can succeed without the all-time great leader.

Despite the opportunity to showcase his own success, the quarterback won't say this trip to the Super Bowl is any sweeter than past versions.

The 43-year-old will now be the fourth quarterback in NFL history to be the starter for two different teams in the Super Bowl, joining Craig Morton, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning. Manning is the only player to win the title with two different teams, succeeding with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.