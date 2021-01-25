    Tom Brady Says It's 'Not Worth' Comparing Super Bowls with Patriots, Bucs

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

    Tom Brady is headed to his 10th career Super Bowl but his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they won the NFC Championship Game 31-26 Sunday. While things are different this time around, he won't compare his feelings now with his wins with the New England Patriots, per Peter King of NBC Sports: 

    "It's hard to compare—it's not worth it comparing any of that to me. It doesn't really matter. It's an incredible feeling, and to win a conference championship is incredible. To win a Super Bowl championship is one of the great feelings in the world. But they don't give these away. Obviously, everything's different this year, with us being at home. I'm sure it'll feel like just another game, although we all know it's just not another game."

    Brady is in his first year with the Buccaneers after spending 20 with the Patriots, a span that featured six Super Bowl titles and nine AFC Championships.

    This season was also Brady's first without head coach Bill Belichick, proving he can succeed without the all-time great leader.

    Despite the opportunity to showcase his own success, the quarterback won't say this trip to the Super Bowl is any sweeter than past versions.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 43-year-old will now be the fourth quarterback in NFL history to be the starter for two different teams in the Super Bowl, joining Craig Morton, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning. Manning is the only player to win the title with two different teams, succeeding with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

    Related

      Fournette Thankful for Journey After Humbling Year

      Fournette Thankful for Journey After Humbling Year
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Fournette Thankful for Journey After Humbling Year

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      NFL Announces 8-Man Madden Tourney for Pro Bowl

      NFL Announces 8-Man Madden Tourney for Pro Bowl
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Announces 8-Man Madden Tourney for Pro Bowl

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Early Super Bowl LV Preview 📝

      It's more than just Brady vs. Mahomes. @Gagnon previews everything you need to know for the big game

      Early Super Bowl LV Preview 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Early Super Bowl LV Preview 📝

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Championship Round Winners and Losers

      Our staff give their biggest winners and losers from Sunday's NFL action 📲

      Championship Round Winners and Losers
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Championship Round Winners and Losers

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report