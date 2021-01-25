B/R NFL Staff's Biggest Winners and Losers from AFC/NFC Championship Round

0 of 6

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Super Bowl LV is set with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs on February 7. How the teams reached the finale during their respective conference championship games was quite different, though.

The Buccaneers leaned on a defense that needed to get multiple second-half stops after quarterback Tom Brady tried to give the game away, whereas the Chiefs offense continued to roll through the Buffalo Bills.

Conversely, the Bills and Green Bay Packers left their contests with plenty of questions despite outstanding performances throughout the regular season and into the early portions of the postseason.

What does Aaron Rodgers' future hold? Was Josh Allen's regular-season production a mirage? These two conundrums are merely the starting point of what turned into a far more newsworthy slate than Championship Sunday usually is.

Bleacher Report's team of NFL writers—Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport—covered the contests and named the winners and losers of the two games.



In the end, everyone should be excited for a matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady on the game's biggest stage.