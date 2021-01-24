Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans HC Isn't Expected to Change QB's Mind

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

No matter who the Houston Texans hire as their next head coach, Deshaun Watson's mind is reportedly made up about wanting to leave the organization.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the relationship appears beyond the point of repair.

Watson had reportedly been advocating for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy dating back to October as the replacement for Bill O'Brien. The Texans are expected to interview Bieniemy a second time in their coaching search despite him not originally being on their list of candidates, per Schefter.

