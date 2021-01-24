    Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans HC Isn't Expected to Change QB's Mind

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) kneels / sits on the field in frustration during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    No matter who the Houston Texans hire as their next head coach, Deshaun Watson's mind is reportedly made up about wanting to leave the organization.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the relationship appears beyond the point of repair.

    Watson had reportedly been advocating for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy dating back to October as the replacement for Bill O'Brien. The Texans are expected to interview Bieniemy a second time in their coaching search despite him not originally being on their list of candidates, per Schefter.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Final Super Bowl Predictions, Odds Before the Championship Games

      Final Super Bowl Predictions, Odds Before the Championship Games
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Final Super Bowl Predictions, Odds Before the Championship Games

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: HOU Eyeing Bieniemy, Frazier

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and Bills DC Leslie Frazier expected to get 2nd interviews for Texans’ HC opening (Schefter)

      Report: HOU Eyeing Bieniemy, Frazier
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Report: HOU Eyeing Bieniemy, Frazier

      Adam Schefter
      via ESPN.com

      Report: HOU Eyeing Bieniemy, Frazier

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and Bills DC Leslie Frazier expected to get 2nd interviews for Texans’ HC opening (Schefter)

      Report: HOU Eyeing Bieniemy, Frazier
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: HOU Eyeing Bieniemy, Frazier

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Can't Arrive Until Two Days Before Super Bowl

      Teams Can't Arrive Until Two Days Before Super Bowl
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Teams Can't Arrive Until Two Days Before Super Bowl

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report